News at a Glance



UNIZIK students with mutilated certificates risk expulsion, VC warns Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online UNIZIK students with mutilated certificates risk expulsion, VC warns The vice-chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Charles Esimone, has vowed to expel students of the institution with forged or mutilated certificates.



News Credibility Score: 95%