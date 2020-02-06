

UNSMIL statement on the destruction of Zawit Bin Issa Sufi shrine in Sirte NNN - UNSMIL condemns the destruction of theZawit Bin Issa,Sufi shrine in the city of Sirteon 5 February 2020 and the reported arrest ofa number of Sufis in Sirte. UNSMIL recalls that the incidents appear to violate the right to freedom of religion or belief ...



