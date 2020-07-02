Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – Obaseki Became A PDP Member 2 Years Ago
Salone  - The former house of Representative Minority Whip, Hon Samson Osagie, has said that Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not come as a surprise, saying that the Governor started the process two years into his ...

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

Edujandon:
Former House of Representative Minority Whip, Hon Samson Osagie, has said that Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not come as a surprise, saying that the Governor started the process two years into his ...
Newzandar News:
Hardball Now that Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has left the party that brought him to power, and joined the party that had been opposed [...]
Naija Biz Com:
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said he regretted not joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) long before he did.Ruing his about 13- year sojourn in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor said he had come to realis the PDP ...


