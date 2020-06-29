Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


UPDATE -“We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies in our Church”- Bishop David Oyedepo
Salone  - Bishop David Oyedepo, the General overseer of Living Faith Church, has finall revealed that 114 persons who had contracted COVID-19 have been healed in his church.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info