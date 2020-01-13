

News at a Glance



UPDATE: Kwara gov meets Buhari with ‘shopping list’ Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online UPDATE: Kwara gov meets Buhari with ‘shopping list’ Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman on Monday met President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja with a list of demands for his state.



News Credibility Score: 95%



