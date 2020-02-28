Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE: Lagos State Activates Emergency Operations Centre For Coronavirus
News photo AY Naija NG  - Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Friday said the State Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to attend to the first case of novel coronavirus reported in Nigeria.The patient, an unnamed Italian, arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday ...

9 hours ago
1 US on Special watch on Ihedioha Supreme Court Review - Authentic Nigeria, 4 hours ago
2 Coronavirus kills Trump meeting with ASEAN leaders - PM News, 5 hours ago
3 EFCC releases list of 9 arrested Abuja Internet fraudsters - PM News, 5 hours ago
4 WHO Reviews COVID-19 to be ‘Very High’ at Global Level - Metro Watch, 5 hours ago
5 Why Buhari suspended Amnesty Programme Coordinator, Dokubo - See Naija, 5 hours ago
6 How to stop the north from destroying itself — Northern leaders - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 CORONAVIRUS: How Italian imported disease into Nigeria - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
9 PRESIDENCY: Merit, not tribe should determine who leads us — El Rufai - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
10 Global Stock markets suffer worst week since financial crisis - Phoenix News Online, 6 hours ago
