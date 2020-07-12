Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE: Magu – ‘Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight may suffer setback’, International Group Warns
News photo GQ Buzz  - Prominent international groups involved in anti-corruption efforts globally have written to President Muhammadu Buhari on what they consider the unfortunate treatment of Ibrahim Magu. The arrest of Mr Magu, acting chairman of Nigeria’s anti-graft ...

21 hours ago
