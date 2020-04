News at a Glance



UPDATE: NCDC Announces 30 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria Abuja Press - Four states – Lagos, Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accounted for the 30 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Lagos, which recorded 25 of the fresh ...



News Credibility Score: 21%