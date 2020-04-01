

News at a Glance



UPDATE!!! Nnamdi Kanu Reacts As Lagos Government Denies Knowledge Of Abba Kyari’s Whereabouts Naija Loaded - Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to reports that the Lagos State government does not know the whereabouts of Abba Kyari, President...



News Credibility Score: 81%



