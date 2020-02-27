Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE: Photos From The Burial Ceremony Of Remo Stars Player, Kazeem Tiamiyu Killed By SARS Official
News photo Tori News  - The remains of Remo stars FC player, Kazeem Tiamiyu who was killed by a SARS official has been buried.

 Additional Sources

Naija Loaded:
Former Remo stars FC player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu aka Kaka, was buried today at his family house in Ajaka, Sagamu, Ogun State. According to a Press release by Remo Stars Football...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS operative that was involved in the killing of footballer Tiamiyu Kazeem has now been sent off by the Nigerian Police Force, Ogun State ...
Olisa TV:
The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed a Special Anti-Robbery Squad officer, Olaniyi Ogunsoro, from the Force, following his role in the death of Remo Stars assistant captain Tiamiyu Kazeem, on Saturday. Kazeem, nicknamed Kaka, was crushed by a ...
The News Guru:
The remains of the Remo Stars footballer, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, who was allegedly killed after his arrest by a police officer from the Zonal Intervention Squad, have been interred amid tears and emotions.
City People Magazine:
The Nigerian Police Force, Ogun State Command, has dismissed the SARS officer involved in the killing of footballer Tiamiyu Kazeem. Olaniyi Ogunsoro, a Special Anti-Robbery Squad officer, was dismissed for…
Reporters Wall:
The Nigerian Police Force, Ogun State Command, has dismissed the SARS officer involved in the More
News Break:
Kazeem Tiamiyu, Remo Stars football club player, who was killed by an officer of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), attached to Zone 2, Lagos and Ogun zonal command, has been buried.
Police Sack Officer Involved In ‘Killing’ of Remo Stars Defender Naija News:
Remo Stars Football Club Defender ‘Killing’ The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu, has approved the sacked of one Olaniyi Ogunsoro, an Inspector with the Abeokuta Zonal Intervention Squad of Special Anti-Robbery ...
SARS Officer Involved In The Death Of Remo Footballer Has Been Dismissed By The Police Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed a Special Anti-Robbery Squad officer named Olaniyi Ogunsoro from the Force, following his role in the death of Remo Stars football player Tiamiyu Kazeem, on Saturday. Kazeem, nicknamed Kaka , was crushed by a ...
Kanyi Daily:
Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has dismissed an operative of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Olaniyi Ogunsoro, involved in the death of Remo Stars assistant captain, Tiamiyu Kazeem, in Sagamu, Ogun State. Tiyamiyu Kazeem was ...
Naija Ray:
A SARS officer allegedly involved in the death of Remo Stars assistant captain has been dismissed.
Wotzup NG:
The SARS officer, Olaniyi Ogunsoro, who is part of the killing of Remo Stars assistant captain, Kazeem Tiamiyu dismissed The footballer, smashed by a driver a few days ago after he some SARS officials arrested him and took him to their office in ...
Police dismiss officer involved in Remo player’s death Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command, has dismissed a Special Anti-Robbery Squad officer, Olaniyi Ogunsoro, from the Force, following his role in the death of Remo Stars assistant captain Tiamiyu Kazeem, on Saturday.Kazeem, nicknamed Kaka, was ...
Atiku Abubakar calls for reform of SARS Gist Punch:
Former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called for the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), days after a Remo Stars player identified as Kazeem Tiyamiyu (Kaka) was allegedly killed by some ...


