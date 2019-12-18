

News at a Glance



UPDATED: Bribery: Appeal court affirms ex-SAN Nwobike’s conviction The Nigeria Lawyer - The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Thursday dismissed an appeal by a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Joseph Nwobike. Nwobike had approached the appellate court in a suit challenging his conviction by the Lagos State High Court. Nwobike was ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



