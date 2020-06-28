UPDATED: Late Ajimobi buried at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan Phenomenal - The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. with strict adherence to coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.



News Credibility Score: 99%