UPDATED: Late Ajimobi buried at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan
News photo Phenomenal  - The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. with strict adherence to coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan Vanguard News:
The remains of late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday. Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja ...
Late Ajimobi Buried At His Oluyole Residence In Ibadan Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : The remains of former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m.
Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27.
Govs present as Ajimobi buried at Oluyole residence Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Govs present as Ajimobi buried at Oluyole residence The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest.
Tears As Late Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi Laid to Rest At His Private Oluyole Residence In Ibadan GY Online NG:
Former Oyo State governor and Deputy South Chairman for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi has finally laid to rest this morning at his private Oluyole residence in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.
Family In Tears As Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi Laid To Rest (Photos) Gboah:
Late Senator Ajimobi remains were laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday.According to Islamic rites, Ajimobi was buried on 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, in the midst of strict security.The Agodi GRA, which was ...
Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State Finally Buried in Ibadan (Photos) The Herald:
Former Governor of Oyo State, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday morning.
Late Ajimobi Buried At His Oluyole Residence In Ibadan The Next Edition:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. with strict adherence to coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines.
PHOTOS: Ajimobi buried at Oluyole residence amid tight security Nigerian Eye:
The remains of former Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi who died on Thursday have been laid to rest.He was buried at his Oluyole residence at about 10 a.m.The burial was witnessed by his wife, children as well as very close associates.
Pictures: Former Oyo Gov, Ajimobi, Laid To Rest In Ibadan News Break:
Former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, the state capital.
Hundreds weep , rain curses as Ajimobi was laid to rest in Ibadan Champion Newspapers:
JOE OKWUOFU, Ibadan  Hundreds of sympathisers defiled the COVID-19 protocols at the burial of the late politician, Senator Abiola Ajimobi , weeping profusely as they watched the body of the former governor conveyed to the final resting place .
Politicians, Party Faithfuls Barred From Attending Ajimobi’s Burial Oyo Gist:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday, OYOGist.com has gathered.
Just in: Ajimobi buried in Ibadan home (+photos) The News:
Controversies over the final resting place of former Oyo Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi ended on Sunday with his burial at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street,
Photo Story: Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi finally laid to rest in Oyo iBrand TV:
THE late Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday. Late Ajimobi, was the former governor of Oyo State. The burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of ...
Ajimobi buried at Oluyole residence amid tight security Wotzup NG:
The late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi buried this morning at his Oluyole country home on Sunday. Furthermore, the burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of the late former ...
Tears as former Governor Abiola Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan (photos) Nesco Media:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state today Sunday, June 27.
UPDATE: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi Buried in Ibadan Western Post News:
By Bode Akinbode , ibadan The remains of former Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been laid to rest within his Oluyole Estate residence. Sources at the burial ceremony said his body was interred at exactly 10:05 am.
Ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi Buried In His Home Town (Photos) Legit 9ja:
Nigeria will never forget, so as the people of Oyo, as former Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been buried. The ex-governor died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after some complication on his health due to the current pandemic.
Late Ajimobi intern at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan The Renaissance:
From Our Correspondent The remains of former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi have been interred at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. Late Ajimobi was buried on Sunday at 10.30 a.m. with... No related posts.
Video: How Ex-gov Abiola Ajimobi’s Body Arrived for Burial Newsmakers:
Femi Ashekun The remains of the former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been buried in Ibadan, this morning.
Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Photo: The burial ceremony The remains of late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former Oyo State Governor, [...]
Breaking! Ajimobi Finally Laid to Rest NPO Reports:
Breaking! Ajimobi Finally Laid to Rest
Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial Omo Oodua:
Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been laid to rest in Ibadan town! Sun re o.
PHOTO NEWS: Ajimobi finally laid to rest Paradise News:
By Haruna Gideon Former governor of Oyo State, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest at his home, 3 days after his death. The [...] PHOTO NEWS: Ajimobi finally laid to rest is a post from: Paradise News which is not allowed to be copied on other ...


