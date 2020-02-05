Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPTIME International secures Greater Tortue-Ahmeyim LNG contract
Energy Mix Report  - UPTIME International has been awarded a contract from Eiffage Génie Civil Marine for supply of access solutions for the LNG Hub Marine Terminal for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG Project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. UPTIME’s scope of work includes ...

12 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Legend And Star Of Spartacus, Dies Aged 103 - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
2 Kirk Douglas, Actor and Hollywood Legend, Dead at 103 - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
3 Between AfDB Africa’s 2020 Outlook and NECA latest verdict - Business Hilights, 3 hours ago
4 IPMAN laments long closure of NNPC depot in Enugu - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 Turkish Airlines launches new commercial at the Super Bowl LIV - This Day, 3 hours ago
6 Brad Pitt ditched the BAFTAs to reunite with estranged son Maddox - Gist Punch, 3 hours ago
7 ATCON to Host National Dialogue on ICT - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 DANIELLE BREGOLI TARGETED IN $450K HONG KONG SCAM - Gist Punch, 4 hours ago
9 Vanessa Bryant says “Miss you so much… my best friend”as she pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Instagram post - Koko Level's Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Northern group unveils region’s version of Amotekun, ‘Shege-Ka-Fasa’ - Ripples, 4 hours ago
