Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


US Buys Nearly All Stocks of COVID-19 Antiviral Drug Remdesivir
News photo Pharmanews  - The United States Department of Health services has bought almost the entire next three month’s supply of breakthrough Coronavirus drug Remdesivir  for itself, leaving the rest of the world possibly without any supply for the next three months.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 Akunna Nwala-Akano: The Hair Giant Taking Nigeria's Beauty Industry to a New Level - Linda Ikeji Blog, 40 mins ago
2 KILLINGS: Matawalle says decision to negotiate with bandits best option to lasting peace - Ripples Nigeria, 49 mins ago
3 774,000 jobs: Only NDE will implement recruitment, Lawan declares - Niyi Daram, 50 mins ago
4 Nigerian Woman welcomes a baby after 12 years of marriage - Yaba Left Online, 53 mins ago
5 Former APC national vice chairman passes on - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
6 Bola Tinubu Opens Up - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
7 Woman stoned to death by her husband & his brother in honour killing - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Seyitan: DBanj’s former manager, Frank Amudo narrates what happened at Glee hotel - 1st for Credible News, 1 hour ago
9 APC Chieftain, Abdulkadir dies at 54 - Loveworld Plus TV, 2 hours ago
10 China Pulls Back Troops Near Site Of Border Clash With Indian Troops - The Herald, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info