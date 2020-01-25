Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

U.S Democrats wrap up presentation for Trump’s removal from office
News photo TVC News  - House Intelligence Chairman, Adam Schiff has given his argument for President Donald Trump’s impeachment from office in the House’s final submissions to close his arguments.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

White House hopes for impeachment to wrap up next week NNN:
A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump said she hoped the impeachment trial could wrap up by the end of next week, describing it as a distraction from the country’s pressing issues.
The Eagle Online:
“I think that next week we need to get this over with, so we can get on with the business of this country,” Stephanie Grisham, the White House Press Secretary, said.


