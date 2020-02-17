

US Peach Farmer Wins $265 mln Damages Over Bayer, BASF Herbicide Inside Business Online - A US jury has awarded $265 million to a Missouri farmer who blamed herbicide from chemical giants Bayer AG and German rival BASF for destroying his peach orchards, in a case set to bolster 140 other lawsuits.



