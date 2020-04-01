Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US Records Over 5,000 Death From Coronavirus
City People Magazine  - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late Wednesday, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. At about 0235 GMT Thursday, 5,116 people had died,…

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: : UK Starts Building Temporary Mortuary, The Size Of Two Football Fields (Photos) - Daily Family, 7 hours ago
2 Prince Charles Speaks For The First Time About Suffering Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 Two Nigerian Men Hailed As Heroes After They Volunteer To Fix Faulty Ventilators For Free As Their Contribution To Curb Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 Access Bank makes transaction easier during lockdowm - PM News, 7 hours ago
5 Infinix creates online platform that allows users to check in with doctors, health advisors amidst Coronavirus pandemic - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Video: Nigerian Immigration Boss, Babandede, Praises God for Contracting Coronavirus - Newsmakers, 7 hours ago
7 UK Begins Construction Of Temporary Mortuary For COVID-19 Death Victims - The Breaking Times, 7 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Edo govt warn traders against hiking the price of food items - Eco City Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 #BattleOfHit: ‘Teni Should Work With Me If She Wants To Grow Bigger’ – Masterkraft - Gbextra Online Portal, 7 hours ago
10 Lockdown: Jack Black’s Tiktok Video Breaks the Internet - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
