Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


US announces additional $40m aid to Nigeria
News photo Vanguard News  - The United States has announced an additional 40-million-dollar (N14 billion) aid to Nigeria to address the humanitarian crisis arising from decades of the Boko Haram insurgency.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 You'll Pay Back $321m Abacha Loot If It Is Stolen Again - US Warns Nigeria - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Stop Discussing Your Plans With Your Wives If You Want To Succeed - Wiseman Advises Men - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Coronavirus: Reps Rejects Evacuating Nigerians From China - Brainnews Radio, 1 hour ago
4 Roche Restates Commitment to Fight against Cancer - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Policeman allegedly commits suicide at Panti police cell in Lagos - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
6 US announces additional $40m aid to Nigeria - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Twice unlucky! Ex-convict arrested for robbery 6 months after release from prison - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 ICPC confirms PEF GM arrest - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 Woman Cuts Off Rapist's Pen!s As He Tries To Attack Her Days Before His Wedding - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
10 Policeman commits suicide in Lagos prison - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info