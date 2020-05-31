Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


U.S. pioneer AfDB director, Doley backs Adesina for second term
The Guardian  - The United States (US) pioneer Executive Director on the Board of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Harold E. Doley, had expressed support for Dr. Akinwumi Adesina...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


 Similar News

Velox News:
Uche Usim, Abuja The coast is getting cleared for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina’s re-election as the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB). Already, the first United States representative on the board of the Bank has written to the US Secretary of ...


   More Picks
1 Zenith Bank plc gets international recognition - Naija Biz Com, 1 hour ago
2 Controversy trails decline of COVID-19 cases in Kano - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Minister seeks greater focus on ICT as sector contributes 14.07% to GDP - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Over 60 persons still missing in Kajuru after herders’ attacks, says SOKAPU - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 U.S. pioneer AfDB director, Doley backs Adesina for second term - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Why President Buhari failed to address Nigerians on May 29, by PDP - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Waiting to fly - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
8 How i gave Asari #Dokubo 20million Naira to support #IPOB – Nnamdi #Kanu﻿ - Nija Eye, 3 hours ago
9 PDP sweeps Saturday’s LG polls in Benue - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 Northern elite has failed her people –Bishop Kukah - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info