News at a Glance



US places N2.5bn bounty on Boko Haram leader, Shekau Ripples - The United States Department of State has offered a reward of up to $7million (N2.5billion) for information leading to the arrest of the leader of Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau. Shekau took over as leader of the terror group shortly after the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%