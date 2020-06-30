Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US protests are about implanting microchips, not black lives – Oyakhilome
News photo Naija on Point  - The President of Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, says the protests and riots that have engulfed the United States in the wake of the murder of a black man, George Floyd, are not about black lives.

12 hours ago
