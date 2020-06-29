Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


US protests are not about Black Lives Matter, they are to disband the ‪police and implant microchips – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome‬
News photo Newzandar News  - Christ Embassy’s, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, says the protests and riots that have engulfed the United States in the wake of the murder of a black [...]

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

“US riots are not about Black Lives Matter, they’re to disband the ‪police and implant microchips” – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome‬ Yaba Left Online:
Founder and president of Love World Incorporated, better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is currently trending on social media over a video of him giving a controversial statement on the Black Lives Matter protests.
U.S. protests not about black lives – Oyakhilome Premium Times:
The Nigerian cleric alleges that the protests are part of a grand scheme to get rid of the police and implant microchips into Americans and other citizens of the world, with a view to controlling them.
US Protest Is Not Really About Black Lives Matter – Oyakhilome (Video) Information Nigeria:
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believer’s Love World has shared a few takes on the protest in the US which has spread across nations. According to the pastor, the protest goes beyond fighting for equality for the black race.
Oyakhilome: US Protests Are Over Microchips Not Racism Signal:
Chris Oyakhilome, founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, says the protests in the US in the past weeks are not..
Nigerians react to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ‘Microchip’ postulations YNaija:
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Believers Love World Church is currently trending on Nigeria Twitter. This trend is coming up ...
U.S race protests about implanting microchips, not black lives – Pastor Oyakhilome The Citizen:
The President of Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has come up with another theory, and this time it’s about the Black Lives Matter Protest.
US Riots Are Not About Black Lives Matter But To Disband The ‪Police And Implant Microchips — Pastor Oyakhilome‬ The Essence TV:
‪police and implant microchips — Pastor Oyakhilome‬ Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believer’s Love World has shared a few takes on the protest
Pst. Chris Oyakhilome misfires again, says BlackLivesMatter protests are about microchips implantation Ogbonge News:
President of Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has said that the protests and riots that engulfed the United States in the wake of the murder of a black man, George Floyd, are not about black lives.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Says US Protests Are Not About Black Lives Matter But About Implanting Microchips Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in a sermon which held on Sunday says the protests and riots that have engulfed the United States in the wake of the murder of a black man, George Floyd, are not about black lives.
Microchip Implant: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome‬ Reveals Shocking Reason For US Riots Online Nigeria:
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Founder and president of Love World Incorporated, better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has revealed that US protests across major cities ignited by the killing of black man, George Floyd are not about Black ...
#BlackLivesMatters: United States Government Plans To Implant Micro-Chips Into The Bodies Of Americans- Oyakhilome Reveals Naija News:
One Of Nigeria’s Most controversial Man Of God, Chris Oyakhilome has accused the United States Government of implanting microchips into the bodies of Americans. Naija News learnt that the well-known Senior pastor of Christ Embassy Church, the protests ...
US Protests Are About Implanting Microchips, Not Black Lives – Pastor Oyakhilome Anaedo Online:
Popular pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, has berated Nigerian pastors that complied with the government’s ban on large gatherings because of coronavirus.
US Riots Are Not About Black Lives Matter, They’re To Disband The Police And Implant Microchips — Pastor Oyakhilome Willamazen:
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the popular evangelical lead pastor of Christ Embassy and founder of LoveWorld Inc says the protests and riots that have engulfed the United States in the wake of the murder of a black man, George Floyd, are not about black ...
Rhapsody of Realities 29 June 2020 — The Flesh And The Spirit Gistvile:
Rhapsody of Realities 29 June 2020 By Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (Christ Embassy) — The…
#BlackLivesMatters: Protests was used as scheme to implant microchips, to control the world, says Oyakhilome Within Nigeria:
Popular Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has dropped another exposition as the well-known President of Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy has interprets the US protests that sprang up after the untimely death of George Floyd who was killed ...
US protests used as a grand scheme to implant microchips and control the world, not black lives, Oyakhilome Ofofo:
Popular Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has dropped another exposition.
US riots are not about Black Lives Matter, they’re to disband the ‪police and implant microchips — Pastor Oyakhilome‬ Kemi Filani Blog:
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Chris Embassy Church has opined that the riots currently going on in America is not about “Black Lives Matter”. According to the Edo born man of God, it’s to disband the police and implant microchips.
US protests are not about Black Lives Matter, they are to disband the ‪police and implant microchips – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome‬ Juicy Gossips:
Christ Embassy’s, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, says the protests and riots that have engulfed the United States in the wake of the murder of a black man, George Floyd, are not about black lives.


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info