US rebukes Chinese envoy over Wuhan coronavirus origin
PM News  - The U.S. State Department summoned the Chinese ambassador to the United States on Friday to protest against comments by Beijing suggesting the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: Nigeria Releases 179 People Quarantined in Lagos, Ogun States - Signal, 2 hours ago
2 Sanusi Lands in Lagos as Abuja Court Frees Him from Detention - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
3 Saudi Arabia to Suspend all International Flights over Coronavirus - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 APC crisis: Amaechi, Gov. Obaseki, Peterside, Keyamo, others take final decision on Oshiomhole - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
5 Naira bounces back after days of depreciation - Today, 2 hours ago
6 Actor Ibrahim Chatta welcomes baby girl with wife - PM News, 3 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
8 Ali Baba Reacts To Viral Video Of Lady Caught With Another Man In Her “Matrimonial Home” - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 APC settles for Giadom to replace Oshiomhole as National chairman - The Giant, 3 hours ago
10 Immigration opens new recruitment website - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
