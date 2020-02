News at a Glance



US visa ban: Nigerians paying for past sins of PDP – BMO First Nigeria News - The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has carpeted former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for not knowing the difference between a visa ban and a visa restriction ...



News Credibility Score: 21%