US vs Iran: Trump declares readiness for war
News photo Edujandon  - US President Donald Trump, Sunday morning, declared America’s preparedness for war with Iran. He re-echoed his warning to Iran not

3 hours ago
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Following the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Unit, who died in a United States airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump, there have been rising tensions and speculations of ...
360Nobs.com:
US rap star, Cardi B, has condemned the killing of Iran commander, Qassem Soleimani. On Friday, a US airstrike killed Revolutionary Guard General, Soleimani, who is head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport. The strike also killed ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The president is fiercely defending the killing of Iran’s top commander amid fears of a messy war with Tehran. President Donald Trump on Friday mounted a forceful defense of the killing of Qassem Soleimani by American forces, declaring an end to the ...
BREAKING| UN raises World War 3 Alarm The Breaking Times:
he United Nations (UN) has called for calm amid tension over the killing of Iran commander, Qassem Soleimani. A US airstrike killed Revolutionary Guard General, Soleimani, who is head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport. The ...
Naija News:
Following the increasing danger posed at Americans, after its President, Donald Trump authorized a military strike that killed Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the second most powerful man in Iran, American rapper, Cardi B has declared that she is ...
Within Nigeria:
After American president,Trump authorized a military strike  that killed Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the second most powerful man in Iran, American rapper, Cardi B has declared that she is filing for Nigerian citizenship.
Anaedo Online:
President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, threatening to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if the Middle East country attacks Americans or United States assets.


