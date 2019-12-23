Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


US working with CAN to create religious tension in Nigeria -MURIC
Nigerian Eye  - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the United States is working with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to create religious tension in the country.MURIC said this while condemning the US’ designation of Nigeria as a country that has engaged ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Solskjaer Tells Two Man Utd Players To Leave In January - Inside Business Online, 1 hour ago
2 Video: Lil Kesh falls on stage ‘Twice’ during Olamide’s ‘Made In Lagos concert - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
3 Banks to pay N2m fine for excessive charges on customers — CBN - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
4 TRAGIC: Police Inspector Commits Murder-Suicide In Abuja - The Trent, 2 hours ago
5 Shut down Buhari’s $29.9bn loan request, Attah urges NASS - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 ‘Almajiris shouting Sai Baba beat up Adeyanju Deji – Fani-Kayode raises alarm - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 Prince Philip released from hospital after four nights - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Third Term: Buhari Is A Democrat, He Respects The Constitution, Says Presidency - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 To Save a Nigerian Dream - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 ECOWAS new currency symbol, bank name revealed - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info