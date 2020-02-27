

News at a Glance



USAID, KNCV to support Buhari’s pledge to treat 1.2 million Nigerians of TB Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online USAID, KNCV to support Buhari’s pledge to treat 1.2 million Nigerians of TB The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation have promised to support President Muhammadu Buhari, to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



