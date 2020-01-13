

News at a Glance



Uber driver allegedly assaults passenger, steals 2 iPhones Vanguard News - A 42-year-old Uber driver, Abdulquadri Abdulmumumeen, who allegedly assaulted his passenger with a broken bottle and stole his iPhone valued at N610, 000, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. Abdulmumumeen, who resides in ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



