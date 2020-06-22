Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Uber partners with MasterCard to provide 12,000 free trips to frontline workers
1st for Credible News  - Uber has partnered with MasterCard to provide frontline workers with 12,000 free trips amidst the fight against COVID-19. Due to the ongoing pandemic, health workers have been at the forefront; and giving their best to the coronavirus patients.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Frontline Health Workers involved in the fight against COVID-19 have protested non-payment of their hazard allowance in the FCT Abuja. The protesting health workers include
Mastercard Promises 120,000 Free Uber Rides and Meals to Frontline Workers Across the MEA Gistvile:
As cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate, frontline workers have tirelessly continued to support,…
COVID-19 frontline workers protest unpaid hazard allowance in Abuja ESUT Parrot:
Coronavirus frontline workers have protested the non-payment of their hazard allowances in Abuja.The punch learnt that the protesters comprised the COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, including investigators and sample collectors.They alleged that their ...
The Rainbow News Online:
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated fellow citizens on the joyous and historic occasion as Nigeria becomes Wild Polio Virus Free. Buhari also appreciated all partners, local and international, for their relentless efforts in ensuring the clean ...


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info