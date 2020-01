News at a Glance



Uche Nwosu meets Uzodinma to solidify support Vanguard News - By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The son-in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, on Saturday met with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma. Vanguard gathered on Saturday in Owerri, that the meeting was to solidify his (Nwosu) support for ...



News Credibility Score: 95%