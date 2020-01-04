

News at a Glance



Ugwuanyi lays foundation for entrepreneurial university The Guardian - • Says Education Remains One Of His Cardinal Policies Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, performed the foundation-laying ceremony of Samuel Maduka University, Agu-Ekwegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Council of the State. The varsity was ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



