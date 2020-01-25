Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Umahi Declares Chinese, Indian Languages Compulsory In Ebonyi Schools
Authentic Nigeria  - The Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has revealed that Chinese Mandarin, Hindi and Climate Change will be compulsory subjects for students studying in Ebonyi colleges.

53 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - NPress, 51 mins ago
2 Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash - Inside Business Online, 51 mins ago
3 Umahi Declares Chinese, Indian Languages Compulsory In Ebonyi Schools - Authentic Nigeria, 53 mins ago
4 Buhari fires back at Danjuma, says his opinion does not matter - Pulse Nigeria, 56 mins ago
5 Governor Umahi is an APC Mole – Edo PDP - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
6 Ihedioha heads to Supreme Court for review of Imo gov judgement - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
7 Police in Bauchi nab runaway killer of girlfriend - The News, 1 hour ago
8 Blood Type O Food List - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
9 Leah Sharibu’s Father Reacts To Report Of Her Giving Birth To A Baby Boy For A Top Boko Haram Commander - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
10 Sacked Customs Inspector stages one-man protest in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info