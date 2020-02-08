

News at a Glance



Una like bad news sha – Iyanya finally reacts to the news of an alleged car theft charge against him See Naija - Popular Nigerian Singer, Iyanya, has finally reacted to the news of an alleged car theft charge against him. The singer was earlier in the week arraigned before the Igbosere High court in Lagos before Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile. He was said to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



