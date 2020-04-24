

News at a Glance



Unconfirmed: NJC Directs Ayade To Confirm Akon Ikpeme Cross River Watch - By CrossRiverWatch Admin Unconfirmed news has it that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has ordered Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to swear in Justice Akon Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the State. According to Pillar Today top ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



