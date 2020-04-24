|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Video: Lagosians still engage in street Football, despite increase in Coronavirus spread - Julia Blaise Blog,
4 hours ago
|
2
|
Unconfirmed: NJC Directs Ayade To Confirm Akon Ikpeme - Cross River Watch,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
COVID-19 lockdown: FCT minister extends market opening hours - The News Guru,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
House officer’s death not COVID-19 related — FMC Umuahia - The News Guru,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
Kano Residents Storm Crowded Market For Ramadan Shopping (Video) - My Celebrity & I,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
Coronavirus: Prophet T.B Joshua Issues Strong Warning To Christians - Nigeria Newspaper,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
TV presenter Ant McPartlin’s £31million divorce from estranged wife Lisa Armstrong is finalised after 2 year battle - Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
Why 5th Delta COVID-19 patient is yet to get her result ―Govt Source - Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
|
9
|
Recovering UK PM Johnson 'in good shape' - The Guardian,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
10 Firms Shortlisted By Lagos Ministry For Fourth Mainland Bridge Construction - The Herald,
5 hours ago