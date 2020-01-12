Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Understanding the Big Spending on Railway
This Day  - Nseobong Okon-Ekong attempts to unravel reasons behind the relentless construction of a modern railway system by the Muhammadu administration at seemingly overwhelming cost One of the evident achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
2 Shaka Momodu: A Columnist as Hater-in-Chief - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 Trudeau tells relations of Iran crash victims he will pursue justice - PM News, 3 hours ago
4 Third most powerful commander of ISWAP group killed by Multinational Joint Task Force - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
5 Tinubu, Falana, bid Beko’s widow farewell - Affairs TV, 3 hours ago
6 Tinubu hails Senate President’s contributions to Nigeria at 61 - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
7 House-maid kills two year-old child in Imo - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
8 Another 7 Mortar bombs hit US forces’ bases in Iraq - Skytrend News, 5 hours ago
9 Health benefits of pumpkin leaves - 1st for Credible News, 5 hours ago
10 US: Pelosi May Subpoena Testimony If The Senate Skips Witnesses - Reporters Wall, 6 hours ago
