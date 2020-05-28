Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Uneasy calm as monkeys attack medical officials, steal Covid-19 blood samples
Blueprint  - A troop of monkeys in India attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Friday. The attack occurred this week when a laboratory technician was walking in ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


