

News at a Glance



Unkind Things US Diplomatic Cables Reported Tinubu to Have Said About Buhari Notes From Atlanta - By Farooq A. Kperogi, Ph.D.Twitter: @farooqkperogiOn Friday, February 7, Bola Tinubu’s media adviser by the name of Tunde Rahman issued a press release that attempted to impeach the credibility of a viral, reputationally injurious, pre-2015, anti- ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



