Unknown Substance in Delta River Threatens Communities’ Livelihood
The Breaking Times  - The livelihood of at least seven riverine communities in Ogulagha kingdom, Burutu council area of Delta state is currently threatened by unknown hazardous substance which was allegedly deposited by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), in the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 BAYELSA GUBER: SYLVA, OSHIOMOLE AIDED OUR VICTORY – @OfficialPDPNig - Leaders NG, 2 hours ago
2 Obiora Assumes Duty As New CBN Deputy Gov - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
3 Kaduna Killings: El-Rufai apologises for govt’s failure to protect victims - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Obiora assumes duty as new CBN DG - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 HMD Global Empowers Nigerian Students with Nokia ‘Change Ya Level’ Campus Tour - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus Scam: Nigerian woman gets her money back after buying sanitiser at N19,950 - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: FG facing challenges in tracking 156 passengers on index case flight ― Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Anambra doctors embark on indefinite strike - Paradise News, 2 hours ago
9 Leader Of South Korean Cult Goes On His Knees To Beg After He Was Accused Of Spreading Coronavirus In South Korea - Tori News, 2 hours ago
10 SA’s PRASA settles Eskom debt - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
