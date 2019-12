News at a Glance



Update: DSS arraigns pastor of Akure church over missing baby Linda Ikeji Blog - The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, December 23rd arraigned Alfa Babatunde, general overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Center, Akure, Ondo state, before a magistrate’s court on two counts of felony and kidnap.



News Credibility Score: 95%