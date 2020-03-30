

News at a Glance



Update: Nigerian Muslim leader who called coronavirus a 'western propaganda', urges followers to obey federal and state government directives Linda Ikeji Blog - Izala sect leader, Sheikh Yahaya Jingir has claimed that the video making the rounds on social media where he was heard telling his followers that no one can stop them from worship, was recorded before Plateau State Government gave orders of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



