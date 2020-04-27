Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Update: Oyo State Records 2nd Coronavirus Death
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - The Oyo state government today announced the second fatality from the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The state government made the announcement via its official Twitter account.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Oyo govt confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases Vanguard News:
The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday confirmed three new coronavirus cases in the state. Makinde, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the results of the COVID-19 cases were released earlier in the day.
The Guardian:
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 90,000, according to official figures released Sunday, as Tehran announced its lowest number of new deaths in weeks.
Naija Loaded:
The Oyo State government has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient. The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Twitter, said the patient was confirmed positive on Saturday. He wrote, “Sadly,...
Wotzup NG:
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has confirmed the second COVID-19-related death in the state. Furthermore, Makinde gave the confirmation through his Twitter handle early Monday. He Stated; Read Also; Coronavirus: 108 cases confirmed in Nigeria sadly“ ...


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: Wife of Popular Oyo Islamic cleric reacts to abduction of children, makes shocking revelation - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari orders total lockdown of Kano - The Point, 2 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Buhari signs proclamation order on new restrictions - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Behind the Scene photos of president Buhari’s nationwide broadcast - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Abba Kyari’s daughter, Aisha, slams critics who won’t shut up - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Bama monarch is dead - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria: Buhari to unwind COVID-19 lockdown in key states - Al Jazeera English, 2 hours ago
8 Resignation of Obaseki’s Chief of Staff suspicious – Ojezua - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 Piers Morgan Ends His 15-year Friendship With Donald Trump With A Brutal Open Letter- See Letter - iExclusive News, 2 hours ago
10 There is nothing to suggest that the deaths in Kano is linked to coronavirus… - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info