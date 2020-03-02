

News at a Glance



Update: Photos from the funeral held for 4 children brutally murdered by their father in South Africa Linda Ikeji Blog - Scores of mourners including learners from local schools and government officials gathered on Sunday march 1st, at Ga-Phasha village, outside Burgersfort in Limpopo, South Africa for the funeral of four children who were allegedly murdered by their ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



