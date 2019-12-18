Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: Rampaging youths destroy home of Ondo pastor whose church was burnt down
Linda Ikeji Blog  - After destroying the Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure, the Ondo state capital, rampaging youths stormed the house of the resident pastor, Alfa Babatunde, and destroyed everything they could find in sight.

9 hours ago
1 Lawan, Akande, Shettima Get New Appointments - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
2 RCCG Pastor Kidnapped in Yola - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Rivers APC to conduct congresses as court gives clearance - The Giant, 2 hours ago
4 Buhari appoints Sarki Auwalu as DPR head - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
6 Google forks over additional $326M to Australian Tax Office - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 Complete List Of Governors Supreme Court Ruled On Their Elections Today - Naija News, 3 hours ago
8 Senator Lawan heads APC reconciliatory committee - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari approves deployment of permanent secretaries - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
10 Sowore: Malami orders return of case file to CJ - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
