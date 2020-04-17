

News at a Glance



Use of data in fight against COVID-19 complies with laid down rules ― Pantami Vanguard News - … Says Compliance with NDPR now Mandatory By Emmanuel Elebeke The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is committed to ensuring that the use of data in the fight against COVID-19 complies with laid down regulations. The Minister, Dr.



News Credibility Score: 95%



