Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Uzodinma Sworn in as Imo Governor
This Day  - Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been sworn in as the substantive governor of Imo after the Supreme Court declared him winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Ihedioha Breaks Silence, Speaks On Election Loss - The Herald, 1 hour ago
2 Sales Force Consulting Recent Job Opportunity - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
3 I.T / SIWES Student at Attainables Entertainment Limited - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
4 Uzodinma to probe Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Borno governor warns against provocation, lauds military - Today, 2 hours ago
6 OPEC expects lower demand for its oil, with U.S. set to hit new output record - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 30 killed, 100 kidnapped as gunmen attack Emir of Potiskum - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Katsina govt. bans use of motorcycles - NNN, 2 hours ago
9 Fact-Check: Did Buhari Ever Promise To Fly With Nigerian Public? - Concise News, 2 hours ago
10 IMO: Supreme Court impartially ruled in favour of democracy – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info