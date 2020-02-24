

News at a Glance



Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha: Lawyer urges S’Court to use common sense Daily Times - A lawyer, Charlie Agbo has called on the Supreme Court to heed the advice of late jurist Justice Sampson Uwaifo to use common sense in deciding cases such as Uzodinma versus Ihedioha. While the hearing of the application filed by Ihedioha and the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



