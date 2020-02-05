

Uzodinma obtained judgment by fraud, Ihedioha tells Supreme Court Scan News Nigeria - A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that its January 14 judgment that sacked him and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress the duly elected governor of the state was obtained by fraud ...



