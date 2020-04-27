

Uzodinma rejects Ihedioha’s N800m renovation of govt House Vanguard News - By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Monday, said he slashed the N800 million provided in the Emeka Ihedioha’s 2020 budget, for renovation of government house, to N177 million.



