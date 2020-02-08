Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Uzodinma renews judicial commissions, Ihedioha’s panels’ mandates
Vanguard News  - Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has extended the tenure of the Investigative Panels and Judicial Commissions of Inquiry, set up by the Emeka Ihedioha administration, on contracts, land acquisition and others.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 SERAP drags Nigerian govt, Cross River to ECOWAS Court over Agba Jalingo - Ripples, 3 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Kaduna - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
3 Former U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice Threatens Snoop Dogg for attacking Journalist Gayle King - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Imo politicians: Still a long way to go - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
5 Why Buhari Can’t Be Blamed For Banditry – Shehu Sani - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 BREAKING! Police Arrest Attackers Of Emir Of Potiskum In Kaduna, Says Businessmen Supporting Terrorists - Authentic News Daily, 4 hours ago
7 Rihanna Teases Fans who Asked for new Music from her - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
8 Order Obaseki to Rebuild My Hotel, Kabaka Tells Court - Signal, 4 hours ago
9 Police arrest three suspects linked to attack on emir, killing 30 - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
10 Man, 50, arrested for impregnating 13-year-old step daughter - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info