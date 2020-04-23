

News at a Glance



Uzodinma takes all, shuns Okorocha, son-in-law, others in appointments The Guardian - From all indications, there appears to be no love lost between Imo State Governor Hope Odidika Uzodinma, a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, guber candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance



News Credibility Score: 95%



